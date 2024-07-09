The rain wiped out a number of I’Anson Cricket League matches on Saturday, but plenty of games went ahead.
In Division Seven, Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team slipped to a five-wicket defeat at home to Tilford’s third team.
Richard Kitt (49), Kamran Hussain (36 not out) and Danyal Hussain (14) all reached double figures as Worplesdon & Burpham scored 128 for six off 38 overs batting first.
Worplesdon & Burpham opening bowler Muaz Hussain (four for 25) took four early wickets to leave Tilford in big trouble at 20 for four, before Matt Swarbrick (82 not out) and O Swarbrick (21) added 97 for the fifth wicket. Danyal Hussain (one for ten) took the fifth wicket, but the visitors reached their target in the 29th over.
In Division Three, Pirbright were frustrated by the weather as their match at home to Tilford’s second team was abandoned because of the rain. Pirbright had reached 80 for three after 20 overs. Worplesdon & Burpham’s game at Puttenham & Wanborough’s second team was cancelled.
Here are this week’s full I’Anson Cricket League results.
Division 1
Midhurst 159-9. Elstead 161-5. Points Elstead 28, Midhurst 4.
Chiddingfold 192 all out (Ollie Clayton-Jones 3-48, Hamish Falls-Anderson 3-44). Frensham 106 all out (Alwyn Jordaan 3-22). Points: Frensham 5, Chiddingfold 28.
Farncombe 172-2 (Tom Williams 102*). Grayshott 156-8. Match drawn. Points: Grayshott 7, Farncombe 17.
Tilford 180-8 (John Barran 50, David Carroll 4-33). Frimley 103 all out (Benn Matthews 3-9). Points: Tilford 28, Frimley 4.
Division 2
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 173-9 (Dylan Harris 93, Archie Warren 5-47). Frensham ll 88-7. Match drawn. Points: Headley 17, Frensham ll 8.
Division 4
Farncombe ll 136 all out (G Nawid 4-5, J Canning 3-15). Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 115-6 (D Bishop 3-39). Match drawn. Points: Farncombe ll 8, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 17.
Hambledon 139-8 (Tom Harris 59, Omar Qayyum 3-12). Frimley ll 142-9 (Fred Warburton 4-26). Points: Frimley ll 25, Hambledon 5.
Dogmersfield ll 140-9 (Dan Dillon-Thiselton 3-16). Harting 80-6 (Faisal Mehmood 3-14). Match drawn, Points: Harting 8, Dogmersfield ll 16.
Division 5
Alton lV 125-8 (Ben Jansen 65, Will Nash 4-25). Blackheath lll 126-2. Points: Alton lV 2, Blackheath lll 29.
Frimley Phoenix 209-7 (Joseph Warren 77, Raj Prajwal 57). Frensham lV 28 all out (Joseph Warren 4-5, Andrew McCarthy 6-23). Points: Frensham lV 3, Frimley Phoenix 29.
Division 6
Brook ll 111 all out (D Giblet 60, M Bane 5-10). Guildford lV 112-6. Points: Brook ll 3, Guildford lV 27.
Frimley lll 108 all out (A Jennings 3-25). Grayshott lll 111-2. Points: Grayshott lll 29, Frimley lll 1.
Haslemere 206-3 (Lee Clement 51, Alex Hooker 100*). The Bourne ll 48 all out (Ollie Ellis 3015, Harry Hook 3-21, Brett Pretorius 3-1). Points: The Bourne ll 1, Haslemere 29.
Division 7
Frimley Phoenix ll 231-6 (E Leal 63, M Davies 4-30). Frimley Phoenix lll 81 all out (B Hills 6-19). Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 30, Frimley Phoenix lll 3.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 128-6. Tilford lll 132-5 (Matt Swarbrick 82*, Muaz Hussein 4-25). Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 3, Tilford lll 26.