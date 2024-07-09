Worplesdon & Burpham opening bowler Muaz Hussain (four for 25) took four early wickets to leave Tilford in big trouble at 20 for four, before Matt Swarbrick (82 not out) and O Swarbrick (21) added 97 for the fifth wicket. Danyal Hussain (one for ten) took the fifth wicket, but the visitors reached their target in the 29th over.