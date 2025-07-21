Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team fell to a nine-wicket defeat at Tilford’s third team in Division Seven of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson Cricket League results.
Division 1
Blackheath 184-8. Tilford 178-7. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath 18, Tilford 11.
Grayswood 213-9. Chiddingfold 168-9. Match drawn. Points: Chiddingfold 10, Grayswood 20.
Elstead 118 all out. Puttenham 122-3. Points: Elstead 1, Puttenham 28.
Farncombe 208-9. Dogmersfield 179-9. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe 20, Dogmersfield 11.
Division 3
Haslemere 213-4. Brook 184-4. Match drawn. Points: Brook 9, Haslemere 18.
Badshot Lea 181-7. Churt & Hindhead 183-7. Points Badshot Lea 6, Churt & Hindhead 27.
Division 4
Grayshott ll 109-9. Hambledon 111-1. Points: Hambledon 28, Grayshott ll 0.
Frimley ll 79 all out. Kingsley 82-2. Points: Kingsley 29, Frimley ll 1.
Grayswood ll 230-1. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 101 all out. Points: Grayswood ll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 0.
Division 5
Midhurst 120 all out. Wood Street ll 122-0. Points: Wood Street ll 30, Midhurst 0.
Harting 192 all out. Peper Harow ll 155-6. Match drawn. Points: Harting 18, Peper Harow ll 11.
Division 6
Bramley ll 165-9. Farnham lll 61 all out. Points: Bramley ll 27, Farnham lll 4.
Fernhurst ll 224-9. Frimley llI 73-6. Match drawn. Points: Fernhurst ll 19, Frimley llI 8.
Guildford lV 174-5. Grayswood lll 64-7. Match drawn. Points: Grayswood lll 6, Guildford lV 17.
Brook ll 66 all out. Haslemere ll 67-3. Points: Haslemere ll 18, Brook ll 1.
Division 7
Badshot Lea ll 127-5. Churt & Hindhead ll 128-8. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 27, Badshot Lea ll 1.
Farncombe Wanderers 113 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 118-3. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 1, Frimley Phoenix ll 28.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 131-8. Tilford lll 132-1. Points: Tilford lll 29, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 1.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.