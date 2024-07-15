The rain wiped out a number of I’Anson matches, but plenty of games went ahead.
Division 1
Tilford 234-6 (Henry Marks 81, Paul Hundley 3-52). Chiddingfold 153 all out (James Wood 64, Huw Town-Jones 3-24, Ed Carlile 3-25). Points: Chiddingfold 5, Tilford 30.
Frimley 189-9 (John Hebditch 98, Graham Seddon 5-35). Grayswood 191-3 (James Perrin 65, Jack Hodges 56). Points: Frimley 4, Grayswood 29.
Division 2
Tongham 135-8 (Fazle Hadi 3-31). Brook 99-8 (Tyler Carrington 3-21, Thomas Porter 3-15). Match drawn. Points: Brook 16, Tongham 9.
Division 3
Grayshott ll 89 all out (Rupert Howe 6-20). Pirbright 90-4. Points: Grayshott ll 2, Pirbright 28.
Thursley 171 all out (Matthew Lambert 3-15, Mitchell Rogers 3-64). Worplesdon & Burpham 67 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 5, Thursley 27.
Division 4
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 184-8 (G King 54, A Ogilvy 3-36). Frimley ll 135-8. Match drawn. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 19, Frimley ll 9.
Churt & Hindhead lll 190-8 (Ali McGregor 67*, Max Beckett 5-35, Chetan Nittur 3-37). Grayswood ll 117 all out (Daniel Higgins 3-31, Adrian Askew 4-11). Points: Grayswood ll 4, Churt & Hindhead lll 28.
Harting 136-5. Hambledon 139-1 (Chase Pusey 58*, Tom Harris 64). Points: Hambledon 27, Harting 1.
Division 5
Fernhurst ll 122 all out (Toby Taylor 4-19). Alton lV 65 all out (Abdur Rahman 4-7). Points: Fernhurst ll 25, Alton lV 5.
Wrecclesham 129 all out (Leo Carter 62, J Warren 4-24, R Prajwal 3-16). Frimley Phoenix 134-1 (S Warren 89*). Points: Frimley Phoenix 30, Wrecclesham 1.
Frensham lV 150-6 (M Hashir 80*). Kingsley 117 all out (P Falkiner 4-42). Points: Kingsley 3, Frensham lV 27.
Wood Street Village ll 102 all out (Charlie Weller 3-13). Liphook lll 101-9 (Rory Leach 4-26). Match drawn. Points: Liphook lll 17, Wood Street Village ll 8.
Division 6
Frimley lll 202-9 (D Rebello 53), Brook ll 158-9 (L Soar 54, D Rebello 4-31). Match drawn. Points: Frimley lll 20, Brook ll 10.
Grayshott lll 110 all out (Hasnain Altaf 3-9). Guildford lV 111-1. Points: Guildford lV 29, Grayshott lll 0.
Haslemere 196-1 (Chris Spooner 110*). Midhurst ll 66 all out (Luke Millard 3-23, Alex Hooker 3-10). Points: Haslemere 28, Midhurst ll 0.
Division 7
Farncombe lll 146-8 (A Jukes 3-25). Frimley Phoenix lll 97 all out (R Lamble 3-30). Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 4, Farncombe lll 26.
Haslemere ll 163 all out (Tom Bacon 52). Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 42 all out (Tom Bacon 8-13). Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 5, Haslemere ll 27.
Frimley lV 97 all out (Joseph Doubler 3-24, Sean Critchell 3-8). Shalford ll 101-3. Points: Shalford ll 28, Frimley lV 1.
Churt & Hindhead lV 145 all out (Abdul Hussain 4-29, Aman Zaraar 3-17). Worplesdon & Burpham ll 149-6. Points: Churt & Hindhead lV 4, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 28.