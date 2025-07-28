Worplesdon & Burpham drew at Blackheath’s second team in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday.
In Division Seven, Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team beat Farncombe Wanderers by 11 runs.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Frimley 61 all out. Grayswood 63-6. Points: Grayswood 27, Frimley 3.
Puttenham 146 all out. Farncombe 98 all out. Points: Puttenham 26, Frimley 5.
Blackheath 155-8. Dogmersfield 157-7. Points: Dogmersfield 27, Blackheath 5.
Tilford 182-9. Chiddingfold 142-9. Match drawn. Points: Tilford 19, Chiddingfold 9.
Frensham 200 all out. Elstead 203-6. Points: Frensham 7, Elstead 30.
Division 2
Worplesdon & Burpham 176-8. Blackheath ll 134-9. Match drawn. Points: Blackheath ll 17, Worplesdon & Burpham 11.
Bramley 220-8. The Bourne 171-8. Match drawn. Points: Bramley 20, The Bourne 10.
Frensham ll 187 all out. Fernhurst 192-6. Points: Fernhurst 30, Frensham ll 6.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 118 all out. Grayshott 119-1. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 0, Grayshott 29.
Shalford 227-9. Peper Harow 229-7. Points: Shalford 8, Peper Harow 29.
Division 3
Haslemere 193-6. Thursley 92-7. Points: Haslemere 26, Thursley 3.
Puttenham ll 236-6. Pirbright 197-9. Match drawn. Points: Pirbright 10, Puttenham ll 21.
Tongham 213-5. Brook 216-5. Points: Tongham 6, Brook 27.
Wood Street 164 all out. Badshot Lea 157-8. Match drawn. Points: Wood Street 10, Badshot Lea 19.
Tilford ll 85 all out. Churt & Hindhead 86-1. Points: Churt & Hindhead 29, Tilford ll 0.
Division 4
Hambledon 287-6. Farncombe ll 134-8. Match drawn. Points: Farncombe ll 8, Hambledon 21.
Frimley Phoenix 273-5. Frimley II 59-9. Match drawn. Points: Frimley ll 6, Frimley Phoenix 21.
Grayshott ll 171-8. Kingsley 127-2. Match drawn. Points: Grayshott ll 15, Kingsley 9.
Dogmersfield ll 292-5. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 99 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 2, Dogmersfield ll 30.
Grayswood ll 125 all out. Frensham lll 128-5. Points: Frensham lll 28, Grayswood ll 3.
Division 5
Alton lV 88 all out. Liphook lll 90-3. Points: Alton lV 2, Liphook lll 27.
Wood Street ll 124 all out. Blackheath lll 126-4. Points: Blackheath lll 29, Wood Street ll 2.
Chiddingfold ll 243-7. Milford 202-9. Match drawn. Points: Chiddingfold ll 21, Milford 11.
Wrecclesham 187 all out. Peper Harow ll 55 all out. Points: Peper Harow ll 5, Wrecclesham 28.
Midhurst 93-9. Harting 95-2. Points: Midhurst 1, Harting 29.
Division 6
Farnham lll 72 all out. Fernhurst ll 74-5. Points: Farnham lll 2, Fernhurst ll 27.
Frimley lll 225-8. Grayswood lll 164 all out. Points: Frimley lll 30, Grayswood lll 6.
Frensham lV 95 all out. Guildford lV 96-3. Points: Guildford lV 28, Frensham lV 1.
Haslemere ll 207-8. The Bourne ll 164-6. Match drawn. Points: The Bourne ll 10, Haslemere ll 19.
Bramley ll 233-5. Brook II 40 all out. Points: Brook ll 2, Bramley ll 29.
Division 7
Tilford lll 166-5. Badshot Lea ll 170-7. Points: Badshot Lea ll 25, Tilford lll 5.
Churt & Hindhead ll 243-9. Churt & Hindhead lll 174-9. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 6, Churt & Hindhead ll 29.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 57 all out. Elstead ll 58-0. Points: Elstead ll 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 0.
Farncombe lll 101 all out. Grayshott lll 102-7. Points: Farncombe lll 3, Grayshott lll 26.
Frimley Phoenix ll 239-6. Shalford ll 112-7. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 28, Shalford ll 3.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 201-4. Farncombe Wanderers 190 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29, Farncombe Wanderers 5.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.