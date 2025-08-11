Worplesdon & Burpham fell to a 110-run defeat at home to Grayshott’s second team in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday afternoon.
In Division Three, Pirbright slipped to a six-wicket defeat at Churt & Hindhead.
In Division Seven, Worplesdon & Burpham’s second team picked up an emphatic 78-run victory at Elstead’s second team.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson Cricket League results.
Division 1
Elstead 210-9. Chiddingfold 176 all out. Points: Chiddingfold 7, Elstead 29.
Farncombe 65 all out. Blackheath 66-0. Points: Farncombe 0, Blackheath 30.
Puttenham 216-8. Frimley 105 all out. Points: Puttenham 29, Frimley 4.
Tilford 129 all out. Grayswood 130-7. Points: Tilford 4, Grayswood 27.
Frensham 159 all out. Dogmersfield 160-5. Points: Dogmersfield 27, Frensham 4.
Division 2
Shalford 167-9. Blackheath ll 167 all out. Match tied. Points: Blackheath ll 18, Shalford 19.
Bramley 245-7. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 154 all out. Points: Bramley 30, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 5.
Peper Harow 184 all out. Fernhurst 172 all out. Points: Fernhurst 7, Peper Harow 28.
Frensham ll 120 all out. The Bourne 121-1. Points: Frensham ll 0, The Bourne 29.
Grayshott 203-8. Worplesdon & Burpham 93 all out. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 4, Grayshott 29.
Division 3
Badshot Lea 169 all out. Tilford ll 133 all out. Points: Badshot Lea 27, Tilford ll 6.
Puttenham ll 149 all out. Brook 141 all out. Points: Brook 6, Puttenham ll 26.
Pirbright 125 all out. Churt & Hindhead 129-4. Points: Churt & Hindhead 29, Pirbright 3.
Haslemere 249-4. Tongham 209-8. Points: Tongham 6, Haslemere 29.
Thursley 178 all out. Wood Street 158 all out. Points: Wood Street 7, Thursley 28.
Division 4
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 135 all out. Frensham lll 137-8. Points: Frensham lll 27, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 5.
Frimley ll 120 all out. Farncombe ll 118 all out. Points: Frimley ll 25, Farncombe ll 5.
Dogmersfield ll 83 all out. Grayshott ll 85-0. Points: Grayshott ll 30, Dogmersfield ll 0.
Frimley Phoenix 176-7. Kingsley 137-9. Points: Kingsley 4, Frimley Phoenix 27.
Grayswood ll 106 all out. Hambledon 110-0. Points: Grayswood ll 0, Hambledon 30.
Division 5
Chiddingfold ll 223-5. Alton lV 224-7. Points Alton lV 27, Chiddingfold ll 7.
Liphook lll 108 all out. Wood Street ll 112-7. Points: Liphook lll 3, Wood Street ll 26.
Harting 186-5. Wrecclesham 159-8. Points: Harting 27, Wrecclesham 6.
Peper Harow ll 125 all out. Blackheath lll 126-5. Points: Peper Harow ll 3, Blackheath lll 27.
Division 6
Bramley ll 228-6. Frimley lll 105 all out. Points: Frimley lll 3, Bramley ll 30.
Grayswood lll 193-9. Frensham lV 179-9. Points: Grayswood lll 27, Frensham lV 7.
Fernhurst ll 77 all out. Haslemere ll 78-3. Points: Haslemere ll 28, Fernhurst ll 1.
The Bourne ll 201-7. Brook ll 95 all out. Points: The Bourne ll 29, Brook II 3.
Guildford lV 314-5. Farnham lll 113-8. Points: Guildford lV 29, Farnham lll 2.
Division 7
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 230-3. Elstead ll 152-9. Points: Elstead ll 3, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29.
Churt & Hindhead ll 244-5. Farncombe lll 74 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 2, Churt & Hindhead ll 30.
Churt & Hindhead lll 161 all out. Frimley Phoenix ll 163-2. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 30, Churt & Hindhead lll 3.
Badshot Lea ll 200-8. Shalford ll 200-6. Points: Shalford ll 8, Badshot Lea ll 27.
