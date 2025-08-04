Worplesdon & Burpham won by 35 runs at Peper Harow in Division Two of the I’Anson Cricket League on Saturday.
Khan (61 not out) and Lenton (51) scored half centuries as Worplesdon & Burpham scored 192 for seven off 45 overs, before bowling Peper Harow out for 157.
In Division Three, Pirbright lost by three wickets at home to Badshot Lea.
Here are all of this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Blackheath 186-4. Puttenham 174 all out. Points: Blackheath 28, Puttenham 4.
Tilford 143-6. Elstead 144-8. Points: Elstead 25, Tilford 5.
Farncombe 161 all out. Frensham 34 all out. Points: Frensham 5, Farncombe 27.
Chiddingfold 65 all out. Frimley 67-5. Points: Frimley 27, Chiddingfold 2.
Grayswood 199 all out. Dogmersfield 200-5. Points: Grayswood 5, Dogmersfield 30.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 100 all out. Grayshott 55 all out. Points: Grayshott 5, Blackheath ll 25.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 198-9. Frensham ll 141 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 28, Frensham ll 5.
Worplesdon & Burpham 192-7. Peper Harow 157 all out. Points: Peper Harow 5, Worplesdon & Burpham 28.
Bramley 233-9. Shalford 150 all out. Points: Shalford 6, Bramley 30.
The Bourne 200-6. Fernhurst 203-9. Points: The Bourne 8, Shalford 27.
Division 3
Haslemere 147-9. Churt & Hindhead 151-3. Points: Haslemere 2, Churt & Hindhead 29.
Pirbright 176-9. Badshot Lea 177-7. Points: Pirbright 6, Badshot Lea 28.
Brook 92 all out. Thursley 95-2. Points: Thursley 29, Brook 1.
Wood Street 177 all out. Tilford ll 31 all out. Points: Tilford ll 5, Wood Street 28.
Division 4
Kingsley 220-6. Farncombe ll 114 all out. Points: Farncombe ll 3, Kingsley 29.
Grayshott ll 155 all out. Frimley Phoenix 156-3. Points: Frimley Phoenix 30, Grayshott ll 3.
Hambledon 360-5. Frensham lll 64 all out. Points: Hambledon 30, Frensham lll 2.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 69 all out. Frimley II 70-6. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 3, Frimley ll 26.
Dogmersfield ll 181 all out. Grayswood ll 106 all out. Points: Dogmersfield ll 28, Grayswood ll 5.
Division 5
Peper Harow ll 65 all out. Chiddingfold ll 68-8. Points: Chiddingfold ll 26, Peper Harow ll 4.
Liphook lll 166-9. Milford 167-4. Points: Milford 29, Liphook lll 4.
Wrecclesham 269-1. Midhurst 101 all out. Points: Wrecclesham 30, Midhurst 0.
Division 6
Haslemere ll 197-6. Bramley lll 198-7. Points: Bramley ll 27, Haslemere ll 6.
Farnham lll 157-2. Grayswood lll 55 all out. Points: Farnham lll 27, Grayswood lll 1.
Fernhurst ll 200 all out. The Bourne ll 103 all out. Points: Fernhurst ll 29, The Bourne ll 5.
Frimley lll 214-8. Frensham lV 114 all out. Points: Frensham lV 4, Frimley lll 29.
Guildford lV 245-5. Brook ll 70 all out. Points: Brook ll 2, Guildford lV 30.
Division 7
Farncombe lll 201-3. Badshot Lea ll 128 all out. Points Badshot Lea ll 2, Farncombe lll 29.
Churt & Hindhead ll 180 all out. Tilford lll 180-8. Game tied. Points: Churt & Hindhead ll 19, Tilford lll 20.
Churt & Hindhead lll 184-5. Shalford ll 161-9. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 27, Shalford ll 4.
Frimley Phoenix ll 226-7. Frimley Phoenix lll 113 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix lll 3, Frimley Phoenix ll 30.
Farncombe Wanderers 174-4. Elstead ll 178-0. Points: Farncombe Wanderers 2, Elstead ll 27.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 58 all out. Grayshott lll 59-1. Points: Grayshott lll 29, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 0.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.