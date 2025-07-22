Weybridge slipped to an entertaining 30-run defeat against Antigua & Barbuda’s youth cricket team.
The game was Antigua & Barbuda youth cricket team’s third match of their UK cricket tour.
The tourists scored 167 for seven batting first, with Brent Joseph Jr making 57 and team-mate Michael Greaves scoring 35.
Weybridge scored 137 for five in reply with Luke Griffiths making 69.
Before the game the team from Antigua & Barbuda spent time coaching Weybridge’s youngest players, aged five to eight.
The match was part of a fun family event held at Weybridge Cricket Club with live music from a traditional Caribbean steel band, food, music and fun cricket-themed games, with more than 400 people in attendance.
Members of the Antigua & Barbuda diaspora community in the UK also attended the match, making it an event of community, excitement and well-spirited competition.
Her Excellency Karen-Mae Hill, High Commissioner for Antigua & Barbuda, who was in the stands to cheer on the teams, said: “The teams showed exceptional sportsmanship and teamwork.
“We are so proud to have this opportunity to showcase the level of cricketing talent we have in Antigua & Barbuda and hope to one day see these players represent Antigua & Barbuda as part of our national team.
“Thanks to the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority for assisting in arranging this friendly match.”
The Antigua & Barbuda youth cricket team have a 16-player squad, all aged under 23 years old.
The Antigua & Barbuda youth team are in England and Jersey for a series of friendly fixtures. The team have brought with them high spirits and culture from across the globe, all while sharing their efforts and skills with local communities across the UK.
Anyone who would like more information on Weybridge Cricket Club should visit the club’s website at https://www.weybridgecc.co.uk/ for further details.
