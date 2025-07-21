Valley End Cricket Club are gearing up to host a PCA Legends Tournament.
The tournament will be held on Friday, July 25, and promises to deliver a full day of cricket, family fun, and star-studded action.
Four cricketing greats – Alex Tudor, Ali Brown, Mark Ramprakash, and Mark Stoneman – will be at the event, each joining a team made up of Valley End players.
The four sides will battle it out in a friendly yet fiercely contested tournament for the coveted trophy – and, of course, bragging rights.
Spectators will have the chance to meet and greet the legends throughout the day, making it a fantastic opportunity for fans of all ages.
There will be a range of food and drink stalls on-site, and with a promising weather forecast, the day is shaping up to be perfect for families and cricket lovers alike.
The action kicks off at 10am and runs until 5.30pm, but the fun doesn’t stop there – a DJ and disco will keep the celebrations going into the evening.
A raffle and auction will also be held, featuring some fantastic prizes.
Tickets are just £5, which includes a raffle entry.
Free parking is available at Valley End Cricket Club’s old ground on Windlesham Road, just a short walk from the main event at the club’s Woodlands Lane ground.
The club took a significant step towards sustainability with the installation of solar panels on the roof of their clubhouse earlier this year.
The milestone was part of the club's ambitious ‘Cricket Net Zero’ initiative, aimed at reducing their environmental impact and promoting sustainable practices in community sports.
Anyone who would like more information on the PCA Legends Tournament can find Valley End Cricket Club on Instagram or Facebook, or email the club at [email protected] for further details.
