“There's a lot of things that we need to make sure we have in place around facilities and infrastructure,” said Calvert. “Now we know what the new team will be we need to renegotiate contracts. If a player is in the final year of their contract then from June 1 they can talk to any other team so we want to make sure we get our players recontracted before then. The new world will be more player contracts, which will mean we'll be able to contract more of our team – which will be really exciting.”