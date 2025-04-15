Twin centuries for Dominic Sibley were not enough to earn Surrey their opening win in Rothesay County Championship Division One.
They had to settle for a draw – their second in as many matches – against Hampshire at the Kia Oval in a stuttering start to their bid for a fourth successive title.
Sibley rescued the hosts on the opening day, after they had been inserted, batting through the innings to finish on 100 not out of 253 all out. It was the sixth time he had carried his bat – five for Warwickshire – and only Geoffrey Boycott (eight) has done so more times among English batters since the Second World War.
The value of his innings, against a persistent attack led by Brad Wheal (four for 65), was reflected by Hampshire sliding from 84 for one to 219 all out, only Kyle Abbott’s late assault for 37 getting them close. Dan Worrall’s return to the side was marked by claiming three for 37 in leading a highly-disciplined attack.
Sibley set out to extend the lead of 34, joining forces with Ollie Pope (65) and Jamie Smith (84) in valuable partnerships, reaching 105 to become the 20th Surrey player to score centuries in each innings of a Championship match.
Despite rain taking almost two hours out of day three, the hosts reached 342 for nine declared second time around – young paceman Sonny Baker claiming five for 90 – to set Hampshire 377.
They slid to 35 for three going into the final day but Nick Gubbins proved an obstacle, making 117. He added 143 for the fifth wicket with Toby Albert (78 not out), bad light curtailing the chase to 300 for five at the end.
Flags flew at half-mast on the final day of the match to mourn the loss of Lynn Stewart, wife of supremo Alec Stewart.
By Richard Spiller