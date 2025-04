Six of the 18 counties started the new season with a fresh name over the door. Chris Silverwood has returned to Essex – who he inspired to the County Championship title in 2017 before getting the England job – in succession to Antony McGrath, who switched to Yorkshire when their promotion run proved too late to save Ottis Gibson. A “restructuring” cost Mark Robinson his role at Warwickshire (one Championship win in 2024 didn’t help either), former skipper Ian Westwood taking charge.