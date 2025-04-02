“Oh, England!” was the headline in the introduction to Playfair Cricket Annual in 1975.
Mike Denness’ side had just suffered a shattering 4-1 defeat in Australia, much of it thanks to the lethal pace duo of Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson.
Half a century later you could hardly blame the 2025 edition starting the same way after England’s woeful displays in the Champions Trophy, coming on the back of an unimpressive World T20 last year.
But with spring in the air, bringing with it optimism, it’s worth remembering that England’s Test side had a pretty decent 2024. West Indies (3-0) and Sri Lanka (2-1) were both beaten at home before travelling to New Zealand to claim the inaugural Crowe-Thorpe Trophy 2-1.
Yet it’s almost certain the captaincy reign of Ben Stokes, in tandem with coach Brendon McCullum, will depend for its long-term reputation on the coming ten months.
India arrive for a five-Test series in June and July which may well mark a farewell tour for Virat Kohli. Once regarded as one of the harder tours to sell, tickets could hardly have sold quicker had they announced Elvis Presley was making a comeback. The grounds will be heaving.
Then it’s off to Australia to try to win back the Ashes, last held by England in 2017-18. There will be a hefty contingent following them over from this country, despite it having become far more expensive for English tourists, given the relative conditions of our economies. Best to pack plenty of hope too – since Andrew Strauss’ men retained the urn so comprehensively in 2010-11, England have been woeful on their trips down under.
Played 15, won none, drawn two, lost 13. That doesn’t fill you with optimism, does it? But Australia’s champions are ageing and increasingly prone to injury, particularly the mighty fast bowling unit, who all missed the Champions Trophy for one reason or the other, so don’t give up hope yet.
On the domestic front, Surrey will head out on to the field aiming to win a fourth successive County Championship, a feat not achieved since 1955 (when Stuart Surridge reigned at The Oval) and only twice previously by Yorkshire. That would be a formidable achievement and ideal way to celebrate skipper Rory Burns’ much deserved testimonial.
Much attention will also be paid to reshaping the schedule, the threat arising once again that the Championship will be pruned even further from its denuded 14 matches to accommodate more white ball cricket. That threatens to create an almighty off-field punch-up.
Club cricket in the county takes on a new look with the launch of the Surrey Club Championship, which combines several leagues in one structure, although the I’Anson Cup remains in glorious isolation.
Whether you are playing or watching – at the grounds or online or just reading about it – then enjoy the summer.
By Richard Spiller