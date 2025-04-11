Anyone who thought Surrey would saunter to their fourth County Championship title in a row was in for a nasty shock in the champions’ opening game of the season at Chelmsford, writes Richard Spiller.
They were forced to battle hard for a draw, Essex cruising to 582 for six declared and then dismissing the visitors for 365.
Following on late on day three, Surrey were in severe danger of defeat when they slumped to 81 for three following the run out of Jamie Smith.
But opener Dominic Sibley (66) and Ben Foakes’ 50, which followed his superb 92 in the first innings, proved enough to see them to the safety of a draw at 219 for six, earning 11 points in all.
“Essex won a good toss, batted very well and applied some pressure for the last two days of the game,” said Surrey head coach Gareth Batty.
“It wasn’t our intention to be playing to save the game but credit to them – and to us for showing some real discipline.”
Batty admitted that the control exerted by Essex’s off-spinner Simon Harmer was a key component in the match, the South African claiming four for 83 from 47 overs in the first innings and delivering another 46 in the second and finishing with one for 46.
Surrey’s lack of a recognised spinner was exposed – as it was increasingly last season – with part-timer Dan Lawrence taking three for 169 from 35.2 overs.
In the absence of injured seamers Dan Worrall and Tom Lawes, with England resting paceman Gus Atkinson, the visitors struggled to exert any control.
Despite the absence of key opener Dean Elgar, Essex saw Paul Walter’s 95 followed by centuries from Jordan Cox (117), Matt Critchley (145 not out) and Michael Pepper (109).