They had seen Jamie Smith make 100 out of Surrey’s 262 – celebrating his England Test call-up, alongside Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence and Gus Atkinson – and found an attack led by Dan Worrall (three for 40) and Jordan Clark (three for 33) relishing the seam-friendly conditions. Only Matt Critchley (48) and Phil Walter (64) kept the deficit down to 82 but despite Smith underlining his class by making another accomplished 70, the match was in the balance when Surrey’s second innings lurched to 127 for six.