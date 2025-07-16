Time-wasting annoys pretty well everyone, whether it’s a fellow employee in the office who won’t pull their weight or a player in a high-profile sporting encounter.
Footballers have long been experts, whether it comes in the form of delaying a free-kick or corner or taking lots of time over making a substitution. There are so many of the latter now that the official responsible for holding up the board detailing who is going off and on must be in danger of a repetitive strain injury.
The many delays in the Lord’s Test were particularly aggravating for those who had paid handsomely – finding a ticket for less than £100 isn’t easy and may not bring the best of viewing angles – and wanted their money’s worth.
If you went to the supermarket for the weekly shop but one of their employees removed a large chunk of items on departure, you would probably take your custom elsewhere next time. Cricket has been slow to meet this challenge, either because those running the game think it’s not that important or – more likely – no one can agree a way to stop it. Telling the players they must stay until all the overs are bowled appears a non-runner as those owning the TV rights won’t agree.
So what’s the solution? Fining players percentages of their match fees hasn’t worked but now it’s time to follow Sir Geoffrey Boycott’s idea of years ago – for each over unbowled, impose a penalty of 20 runs. It might seem extreme and could partially be avoided if the umpires were more vigilant rather than floating about in a dream, as so often.
But the conduct of the game is the responsibility of captains under the laws of cricket. So hit them where it really hurts.
By Richard Spiller
