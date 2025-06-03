Cricket has never worked like that – thankfully – although financial resources will always be an advantage. Much of Surrey’s recent success has been built upon a unit of players produced within the county’s youth network, supplemented by external and overseas signings. The team which have won three successive County Championships, and are just ten points off the top of Division One at the midway point of the current campaign, possesses several players in their 30s and perhaps getting towards the final stages of their careers.