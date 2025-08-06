They have a habit of creeping up on teams much faster than they think. Surrey were all powerful at the turn of the 21st century under Adam Hollioake, winning several one-day trophies along with three Championships in four years. For much of the 2003 summer another looked possible only for their form to go into a headlong dive in the final weeks. The change of guard which had seemed perhaps a year or so away had barged its way in and suddenly everything changed.