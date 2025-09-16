Brind’s radical treatment entailed digging down a foot, which enabled him to discover there was little of substance on which to work. Being a man of Essex, with contacts aplenty there, he discovered just what he needed from the thousands of tons of clay being excavated to build the M11. So instead it was employed to create the fast and bouncy tracks – a long way from the “roads” which bowlers hate – which still form the basis of the square on which Lee Fortis has created award-winning surfaces in recent seasons. Brind took around five years to complete his task and it was a considerable investment by Surrey at the time, given they had little money to spare. His expertise would assist his fellow professionals across the world in time.