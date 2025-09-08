Yet the hosts made a perfect start, Jordan Clark reducing Northants to two for two after the first over. But Bopara – now 40 and with his international career long behind him – feasted on a supply of short deliveries in driving his side to 154 for four. Only Clark, who claimed three for 13 in his three overs, and Chris Jordan (one for 22) found a way to contain him as he cracked 12 fours and five sixes in an innings lasting just 46 balls.