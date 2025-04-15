Counties who go out of their way to attract spectators get their reward, as Essex did. That doesn’t seem to have registered, though, with Scarborough Cricket Club given they plan to charge £33 a day for both their Championship matches – against Surrey and Sussex in July – and One Day Cup matches. Money can be saved by taking out social membership of the club, which is a good deal if you have the time, but it seems a surefire way of scaring off the casual spectator or someone who wants to attend for a day with the family.