Each delivery felt like an event and it was noticeable that the massive building site adjacent to the ground, where the old gasholder is being transformed into “The Halo” apartment block, went eerily quiet. Builders and crane drivers took a somewhat early lunch to watch the final hour of an engrossing series, much as crowds gathered round TV rental shops at some of the key moments of Botham’s Ashes in 1981. You can’t find a branch of Radio Rentals or Visionhire for love or money these days.