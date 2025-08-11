Ollie Sykes was the star for a young Surrey side in the Metro Bank Trophy – but he could not save them from two hefty defeats.
The 20-year-old missed out on a maiden century in List A cricket by just three runs as Surrey went down to Gloucestershire by 85 runs at the Guildford Festival on Friday, 48 hours after suffering a six-wicket reverse to Leicestershire.
Hard-hitting Sykes is one of a new generation of players who Surrey are hoping will become established as worthy successors to the current side, who are chasing their fourth successive Rothesay County Championship title.
But most of them are away, amid a contingent of 14, playing in the Hundred competition leaving a handful of experienced players and youngsters such as Sykes and Josh Blake, named as hopes for the future by supremo Alec Stewart at the start of season.
They made a poor start in the opener last Wednesday at Woodbridge Road, being bowled out for 174 in the 44th over by Leicestershire, acting captain Ryan Patel’s 53 ended by a fine return catch from namesake Rishi. After that only Sykes (50) and Blake (31) lasted long, the hosts finished off by a fine burst from promising paceman Alex Green (five for 25).
Winners of the competition two years ago and with the bulk of the side currently top of Championship Division Two, Leicestershire were given a solid start by Rishi Patel (29) and Sol Budinger (36), the latter becoming a first List A victim for 18-year-old seamer Alex French.
Ben Cox (38 not out) ensured the visitors wrapped up victory in 30th over of a match which did little to excite the crowd of 2,500.
But 48 hours later there was more of a contest when Gloucestershire chose to bat first and were led to 293 for nine from their 50 overs by Ben Charlesworth’s elegant 80.
His chief support came from Graeme van Buuren (33) and Daaryoush Ahmed (29) before Matt Taylor smashed 27 off 11 at the end. There were three wickets apiece for James Taylor and Cameron Steel, Nathan Barnwell’s pacy seven-over spell going without reward. While young Nikhil Gorantla and Alex Thomas would both miss out with the bat later, both took startling catches, Thomas’ a sprawling low effort to his left after making considerable ground which dismissed Jack Taylor.
Missing Ben Foakes, who pulled out with a back injury, Surrey’s inexperienced order was exposed even more when Rory Burns and Ryan Patel fell cheaply in a slide to 56 for four. But Sykes dominated a 99-run partnership with Blake (26) for the fifth wicket, crunching 12 fours and two sixes in his 97 from 94 balls as the pair began to worry Gloucestershire.
Sykes missed out on his century, though, stumped off a van Buuren leg-side wide and other than Steel’s 23 the rest followed meekly to be bowled out for 208.
“I feel proud of the way I played but it’s disappointing to get out three runs short of a hundred and lose the game,” admitted Sykes.
“We were on the back foot a little bit at the start of our innings by losing a few early wickets but I have batted a lot with Josh in second-team cricket and we complement each other well. We enjoyed our partnership.”
By Richard Spiller
