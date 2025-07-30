The Old Woking women’s walking cricket team (OWLS) were invited to take part in the Surrey Cricket Foundation walking cricket festival at the Kia Oval.
All the teams were allowed to play on the outfield at the Oval, where four cricket pitches were set up. The festival was organised by Kim Price, and overseen by Surrey Cricket Foundation’s Simon Hards.
The other teams involved in the day were Holmbury St Mary, Lingfield, Wimbledon Windmillers, Normandy Potterers, Valley End, Cobham Cavaliers, Epsom, Reigate Priory, The Change Foundation, Pirbright Penguins, and the Chelsea Pensioners.
Charles Colvile, who organises Holmbury St Mary, organised for Sky Sports to be present. The OWLS team captain, Sara Davies, was interviewed along with others involved in the event.
This was the OWLS’ second chance at playing against mainly male teams. Their game had improved from their first match back in June; having learned to be smarter when fielding and batting.
The OWLS played their first game on pitch one against Holmbury St Mary, who put forward a mixed team of four women and four men. Holmbury St Mary took the victory.
The OWLS’ second match was against the Chelsea Pensioners, with the Pensioners coming out on top. OWLS player Lynne Mullin said: “I watched the Chelsea Pensioners play their previous game – they are hard hitters.”
The OWLS’ final game was against Lingfield. The OWLS lost a tight match. Gill Hudson made the catch of the match on the boundary, while Lynne Mullin bowled a Lingfield player with a gentle underarm bowl.
In between these three games, Jo Cathrall, Sara Davies and Gill Hudson made up the numbers for OWCC (men’s team) against Normandy. Cathrall bowled exceptionally well and dismissed a Normandy player.
Cathrall said: “It was so useful playing in a mixed team; you learnt so much.”
