The newly-formed Old Woking women’s walking cricket team (OWLS) played their first friendly against the all-male Valley End Cricket Club (VECC) second team.
The OWLS had ten players rather than the obligatory eight so it was decided that the match would be five overs rather than the normal four overs, so everyone would get a chance to bat and bowl.
The OWLS welcomed new member Alison Warne to the team. Catch of the day went to Jo Cathrall who caught – one-handed – a flying ball from a VECC batter, that she had bowled. VECC won by one run.
“Everyone played with enthusiasm,” said OWLS captain Sara Davies. “It was a pleasure to welcome Valley End – they brought real energy and joy to the game.”
VECC have more than 25 members and have created two teams. The first team, captained by Andy Smith, play league matches, while the second team, captained by Phil Morrison, play friendlies.
On the same day Old Woking Remnants, an all-male team, played Valley End’s first team. It was a very close game with Old Woking Remnants winning by six runs.
Old Woking batted first. VECC had some impressive players, including fast bowler Raheel Rafiq and wicket-keeper Jonathan Purchase. Greg Reeves took five wickets, however the Old Woking Remnants players held their nerve to beat VECC.
Old Woking Remnants captain Vic Shipp said: “We knew Valley End would be a tough side to beat, but we have some solid bowlers and some great batters. The Remnants did really well.”
For anyone interested in joining the OWLS team in Old Woking, they are still looking for new members. You can get in touch via email on: [email protected]
Or to join a team in your area, please contact Kim Price (walking cricket officer) via email on: [email protected]
