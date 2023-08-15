FORMER Sussex player Monty Panesar will not be in the PCA England Legends side to face Valley End at Woodlands Lane tomorrow (Friday, August 18).
But the Legends XI who will meet the AJ Sports Surrey Championship outfit in a Twenty20 fixture will be packed with big names.
They are skippered by ex-Surrey man Alex Tudor, who is best known for making 99 not out in a Test against New Zealand in 1999.
Former Leicestershire, Lancashire and Derbyshire player Philip de Freitas – who scored 10,000 runs and took 1,000 wickets in first-class cricket – and ex-Kent all-rounder Mark Ealham will also turn out in Surrey Heath.
The visitors were due to give a debut to Ryan Sidebottom, who won five County Championship titles during an illustrious career with Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire, in place of the unavailable Panesar.
However, Sidebottom had to withdraw.
The full England line-up has now been confirmed as Tudor, Ali Brown, former News & Mail columnist Rikki Clarke, de Freitas, Ealham, Adam Hollioake, Mal Loye, Saj Mahmood, Stuart Meaker, Min Patel and Owais Shah.
The match is the showpiece in a day of activities at Woodlands Lane.
Valley spokesman Frazer Fowler told the News & Mail: “More than 200 children will be coached and play in games before the main event begins at 4pm.
“Our inaugural Bar on the Bund will be happening. Food and drink will be available from 9am until 9pm.”
Tickets for the big day cost £10 each for adults and £5 each for juniors.
To book, visit https://buytickets.at/valleyendcricketclub/895172 – or for hospitality and sponsorship enquiries, email Alastair Murray at [email protected]
Fowler added: “Car parking is also ticketed and is on our Windlesham Park ground.
“But we are strongly encouraging attendees to arrive by taxi or car share.”
The Legends are sponsored by Greene King IPA, and the partnership has raised more than £1million for cricket clubs in England and Wales since 2016.