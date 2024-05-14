Smith’s 155 was the centrepiece of Surrey’s 464, having dismissed the Bears for 343, gaining his side a crucial lead of 121. The 23-year-old, described by director of cricket Alec Stewart as a “joy to watch”, has developed within Surrey’s youth system since he was 12 and it would be no surprise if he was to make his Test debut against West Indies or Sri Lanka in the next few months. His 18 fours and three sixes included strokes of the highest class.