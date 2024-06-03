A dramatic victory over holders Somerset has given Surrey a flying start to the Vitality Blast.
The hosts triumphed by 57 runs at the Kia Oval on Sunday, a third win in four days launching the T20 campaign and putting them top of the South Group.
Having beaten Hampshire and then Glamorgan, Surrey went into Sunday’s game aiming to avenge defeat in the semi-final last year.
They stumbled to 28 for three against fiery Australian Riley Meredith but were rescued by a 111-run stand between Jamie Smith and acting captain Ollie Pope (40).
Smith’s 87 from 38 balls combined style, power and audacity as he hit seven sixes but when they were split the innings went into freefall, the final six wickets going down for 11 runs to be all out for 163 with an over unused. Chief architect was seamer Ben Green, who claimed three wickets in five balls at one stage to finish with four for 32.
But Smith’s innings – matched by a brilliant flying catch down the leg side to remove Tom Banton – looked even more valuable when Somerset replied, despite Will Smeed (20) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (25) threatening early on.
Surrey’s bowlers enjoyed the bounce and pace available even more than their counterparts. Kohler-Cadmore’s run out by a superb long distance throw from Sean Abbott proved a key moment, the Australian all-rounder’s three for eight from three overs combining with Tom Curran’s three for 16 to finish off the visitors for 106 in the 16th over.
But for a run of injuries, Curran might have been alongside his younger brother Sam in England’s World T20 squad. Instead, he made his return from five months out at the Utilita Bowl on Thursday, Surrey returning to the ground where they had suffered a record defeat in the Vitality County Championship four days earlier.
Sending in Hampshire, they had the hosts in trouble at 23 for three before Toby Albert (46), Joe Weatherley (33) and Liam Dawson (30) lifted them to 162 for nine, Abbott taking a fine return catch to remove James Fuller. Australian Spencer Johnson and Gus Atkinson claimed two wickets apiece, Curran’s three for 32 an important contribution.
His skill with the bat was needed too, Laurie Evans (34) and Smith (30) the early contributors but Surrey needing his 37 not out alongside Jordan Clark’s 21 not out to pull the match round from 100 for five in the 14th over.
Smith underlined his fine form by cracking 76 – including eight sixes – to lead Surrey’s 200 for eight against Glamorgan at Cardiff on Friday, Evans making 24 and Abbott’s 24 not out adding useful late runs. A stand of 99 for the fourth wicket between Colin Ingram (50) and Australian Marnus Labuschagne gave the Welsh side hope but they struggled to maintain the pace required, Chris Cooke’s 40 not enough to save them from finishing on 181 for seven. Clark collected two for 27.
Surrey host Sussex at The Oval on Friday, June 7, in their next Vitality Blast match, starting at 6.30pm. Surrey then entertain Gloucestershire on Friday, June 14, before travelling to Sussex Sharks on Saturday, June 15, travelling to Lord’s to face Middlesex on Thursday, June 20, and then hosting Glamorgan on Friday, June 21.
By Richard Spiller