FORMER England cricketers set to include ex-Surrey players Adam Hollioake, Ali Brown, Alex Tudor, Rikki Clarke and Stuart Meaker will turn out in a special match at Valley End next month.
Other stars such as Monty Panesar and Saj Mahmood are also expected to be in the PCA England Legends side who will face AJ Sports Surrey Championship outfit Valley in a Twenty20 game at Woodlands Lane on Friday, August 18 (3.30pm).
The fixture is the showpiece of a programme of events that includes a junior cricket festival, a youth showcase match and an evening of live music.
Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be available from a variety of food stations.
There will be pop-up bars, including a champagne and Pimm’s outlet, and strawberries and ice cream will be on sale.
Valley spokesman Frazer Fowler told the News & Mail: “England Legends coming to Valley End to partake in a Twenty20 game will be the culmination of a true celebration of cricket.
“The England Legends will be at the club from 10am, coaching.
“This will be followed by a hospitality lunch before the main event begins at 3.30pm.
“There is also a large youth cricket festival going on during the day. The festival will finish before the main event.
“We’re incredibly excited about holding such an event, the only PCA England Legends match in Surrey this season.”
This year, the Legends are captained by Tudor, who is now cricket master at Kimbolton School in Cambridgeshire.
The Legends are sponsored by Greene King IPA, and the partnership has raised more than £1million for cricket clubs in England and Wales since 2016.
Tickets for the big day at Woodlands Lane cost £10 each for adults and £5 each for juniors.
To book, visit https://buytickets.at/valleyendcricketclub/895172 – or for hospitality and sponsorship enquiries, email Alastair Murray at [email protected]