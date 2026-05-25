Blackheath and Farncombe are the only sides who still have 100 per cent records in Division One of the I’Anson Cricket League after they both won batting second on Saturday.
Blackheath won by six wickets at home to Elstead – a result which ended Elstead’s winning start – while Farncombe beat Bramley by six wickets.
Here are this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Elstead 153 all out. Blackheath 154-4. Points: Blackheath 30, Elstead 4.
Bramley 162 all out. Farncombe 165-4. Points: Bramley 4, Farncombe 30.
Dogmersfield 220 all out. Chiddingfold 206 all out. Points: Dogmersfield 29, Chiddingfold 9.
Grayshott 236-0. Frensham 163 all out. Points: Grayshott 30, Frensham 2.
Puttenham 197 all out. Tilford: 152 all out. Points: Tilford 7, Puttenham 28.
Division 2
Grayswood 147 all out. Churt & Hindhead 148-2. Points: Churt & Hindhead 30, Grayswood 2.
Frimley 181-9. Shalford 161 all out. Points: Frimley 28, Shalford 6.
Peper Harow 167 all out. Blackheath ll 130 all out. Points: Peper Harow 26, Blackheath ll 6.
Haslemere 86 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 87-1. Worplesdon & Burpham 29, Haslemere 0.
The Bourne 193-8. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 140 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 5, The Bourne 28.
Division 3
Pirbright 102 all out. Fernhurst 103-7. Points: Fernhurst 26, Pirbright 3.
Badshot Lea 295-7. Frensham ll 227-9. Points: Frensham ll 8, Badshot Lea 29.
Puttenham ll 206 all out. Frimley Phoenix 207-5. Points: Puttenham ll 6, Frimley Phoenix 30.
Hambledon 93 all out. Thursley 96-3. Points: Thursley 28, Hambledon 1.
Tongham 199-7. Wood Street 150 all out. Points: Tongham 28, Wood Street 5.
Division 4
Tilford ll 197-6. Brook 111 all out. Points: Brook 3, Tilford ll 27.
Farncombe ll 285-2. Frimley ll 146 all out. Points: Farncombe ll 30, Frimley ll 2.
Harting 155-3. Wrecclesham 133 all out. Points: Harting 27, Wrecclesham 2.
Dogmersfield ll 114 all out. Kingsley 86 all out. Points: Kingsley 5, Dogmersfield ll 25.
Frensham lll 106-9. Grayshott ll 107-2. Points: Frensham lll 1, Grayshott ll 28.
Division 5
Liphook lll 130-8. Blackheath lll 130 all out. Points: Blackheath lll 17, Liphook lll 18.
Chiddingfold ll 255 all out. Milford 256-5. Points: Chiddingfold ll 7, Milford 30.
Peper Harow ll 301-4. Grayswood ll 265-7. Points Grayswood ll 7, Peper Harow 28.
Bramley ll 222-5. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 155 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 4, Bramley ll 29.
Churt & Hindhead ll 208-7. Wood Street ll 171-9. Points: Wood Street ll 5, Churt & Hindhead ll 28.
Division 6
Frimley Phoenix ll 222-4. Midhurst 136 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 29, Midhurst 3.
Haslemere ll 156-9. Grayswood lll 101 all out. Points: Haslemere ll 27, Grayswood lll 4.
Fernhurst ll 180-9. The Bourne ll 151 all out. Points: The Bourne ll 6, Fernhurst ll 28.
Elstead ll 229-4. Tilford ll 99 all out. Points: Elstead ll 30, Tilford ll 2.
Division 7
Farncombe lll 245-3. Chiddingfold lll 60 all out. Points: Chiddingfold lll 1, Farncombe lll 30.
Churt & Hindhead lll 91 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham ll 92-1. Points: Churt & Hindhead lll 0, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 29.
Frensham lV 128 all out. Farncombe Wanderers 129-5. Farncombe Wanderers 28, Frensham lV 3.
Grayshott lll 164-9. Frimley lll 102 all out. Points: Frimley lll 4, Grayshott lll 27.
Shalford lll 236-5. Brook ll 39 all out. Points: Shalford ll 30, Brook ll 2.
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