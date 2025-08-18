Ben Foakes spearheaded a remarkable run chase which got Surrey off the mark in the Metro Bank Cup – only for them to suffer a record defeat two days later.
England’s finest wicket-keeper of modern times cracked 43 off just 17 balls in a rain-hit run chase to earn victory at the Kia Oval over holders Glamorgan.
The Welsh side are finding the 50-over competition tougher this year, their only previous two points having come from an abandonment, but they looked good for four more after reaching 308 for seven, led by Will Smale’s 105 not out from 106 balls, his List A maiden century.
Surrey, heavily depleted and already beaten twice, had seen their resources dwindle even further when acting captain Ryan Patel injured an ankle in the pre-match warm-up, leaving Foakes in charge. They were 21 for one from 5.1 overs when heavy rain took two hours and 20 minutes out of the match, a stiff revised target of 146 in 16 needing them to take 125 off the 65 balls remaining.
But a jump start came from youngster Adam Thomas smashing 21 off left-arm spinner Romano Franco’s only over on his way to 34.
The key partnership, though, was between Foakes and Josh Blake – who had taken over behind the stumps earlier – as they cracked 77 off just six overs. Looking unperturbed despite still needing 40 off the last three, Foakes hit four fours and two sixes while Blake made 27 from 21. Just four were needed when the latter departed but two no-balls from Dan Douthwaite ensured the hosts were home with half an over in hand.
Earlier, 18-year-old paceman Alex French – in just his second senior match – overcame a nightmare opening over lasting 13 balls to claim two for 49 while fellow fast bowler Nathan Barnwell signalled his advance by taking three for 55. Smale’s seven fours and three sixes had appeared to put the match out of Surrey’s reach until the rain and run chase.
Surrey’s optimism was swiftly extinguished by fellow strugglers Essex at Chelmsford. Inspired by Irishman Curtis Campher, an emergency signing to cope with their own injury list, hitting a whirlwind 123 from 68 balls – including 12 fours and six sixes – the hosts raced to 417 for six, their highest List A score and the second highest conceded by Surrey.
Matt Critchley (58), Luc Benkenstein (83) and Simon Harmer (68) ensured there was no let-up, Barnwell’s two for 112 the most expensive figures in the format for his county.
But for Cameron Steel’s 49, Surrey would have been bowled out for rather fewer than their eventual 173, given they were 51 for five, 19-year-old seamer Charlie Bennett’s five for 36 hurrying them to defeat by a heaviest-ever 244 runs.
“It was a really tough day,” admitted supremo Alec Stewart.
“I said to the lads that in the first three games they’ve played there had been a little bit of progress but in this game it was a bit of inexperience that exposed us.
“We’re not going to go in shouting and screaming – I’m never going to fault their effort and commitment.”
Surrey complete their Metro Bank Trophy programme with a mini-tour of the midlands, taking on Derbyshire on Friday, Nottinghamshire on Sunday and Worcestershire next Tuesday (August 26).
By Richard Spiller
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.