SPORT climber Rhys Conlon admits he faces a major challenge juggling studies for his A-levels and a tough training programme.
Horsell-based Conlon, 16, has now completed what he described as an awesome season – but there is no let-up in his busy life.
He told the News & Mail: “I’ve just started my A-levels.
“And for reasons unknown to me I’ve decided to take on four – maths, further maths, physics and chemistry.
“I’m under no illusion that it’ll be hard to balance everything with my training intensity increasing. But I’m psyched for the winter training all the same.”
Conlon wrapped up his season by competing for Great Britain at the International Federation of Sport Climbing Europe Continental Youth Championships (Lead) in Helsinki, Finland.
He finished eighth in the youth A male category, which was enough to see him end up third overall in the lead season’s standings.
Conlon said: “I was psyched going into the competition and felt strong, even though the season had been constant since February.
“The conditions were good during both days and I qualified for the semis in eighth.
“During semis morning I felt pretty unstoppable, getting super high on the route, climbing with flow and generally just enjoying it. I qualified for the finals in second place.
“The finals were that evening – and although I felt good and strong, an unfortunate hand slip just three holds away from a second-placed finish put me down to eighth.
“Perhaps the extremely long day and season of competing caught up with me and caused a slight misjudgement resulting in the slip.
“I will take this away as a tool for improvement. But I gained enough points to finish third overall in the lead season, meaning I was third in Europe at under-18 level.
“The Great Britain youth climbing team won six medals this year across both disciplines – and I won three of those medals.
“So while Helsinki didn’t finish with the podium place I wanted, my season as a whole has been awesome with loads of new experiences and things to take away, learn from and improve on.
“My stats this year internationally were five European Youth Cups including the Euro Championships; five finals in the EYC; three bronze medals at EYC level – my first international medals; a 15th-placed finish at the Youth World Championships; one European Senior Cup – my first; and one semi-final in that European Senior Cup.
“Thank you to everyone who has supported me this season – the News & Mail for raising my profile and awareness of my sport; the local businesses and people without whom I’d not have achieved what I have this year; and Rock On, La Sportiva and Kletterkalk for providing everything I need.”
Conlon will be moving up to the under-20 section next year.
He said: “My main goals for 2024 are to maintain the high levels of performance and keep the consistency I’ve had this year. No set finishing positions have been made as goals yet as I’m moving up an age category.
“I also intend to keep pushing myself steadily upwards into the senior European circuit and continue making a name for myself there.”