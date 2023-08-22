WOKING’S seniors finished fourth in their closing Southern Athletics League Division One meeting of the season.
The result at Withdean Stadium in Brighton delighted Woking coach Craig Holder, who said: “That left them in the top five in the league, which is a very good effort.”
Woking also sent a contingent of athletes to the Kingston Open the following day.
Under-15 boy Sahil Vassanjee won his 100m race in 11.81sec, just 0.1sec outside his personal-best time.
Eleanor Buckle was third in the under-15 girls’ 100m, posting a time just outside 13.1sec.
Under-17 man Liam Trinidad was third in his 100m race.
And in the 200m, he ran around 0.5sec quicker than he had the previous week at the South of England Athletic Association Championships.
So Trinidad showed a return to full fitness after a bout of illness.
Vassanjee ran the third-best time of his career in under-15 boys’ 200m.
And the girls’ equivalent saw Woking fill the top three places. Scarlett Brown led home Izzy Wight and Chloe Moore.
In the under-11 boys’ 75m, Gwyllam Hughes posted 11.4sec to finish second.
Under-15 boy Caden Rogers Everitt comfortably won his 800m race.
And there was a family double victory at the meeting, with under-15 girl Eva Mogford winning her 800m race in a huge personal-best time and her father Alex Mogford recording a comfortable triumph in the men’s 3,000m.
Under-17 woman Emilia Wazydrag was fifth in her hammer competition, veteran Peter Evans came second in his discus event and another veteran, Paul Kelly, finished second in his hammer competition with a season’s-best throw of 37.90m.
Moore cleared 1.40m in the under-15 girls’ high jump and just missed out on clearing 1.45m, which would have been close to her personal best.
Woking athletes are next in action at the Surrey Relay & Combined Events Championships in Carshalton next weekend, September 2 and 3.