Guildford City Boxing Club has gone through a number of changes ahead of the new amateur boxing season starting in September.
The club have confirmed the appointment of Darren Codona and Eddie Sica as their joint head coaches.
Codona has an association with the club dating back a couple of decades as an amateur and also a professional boxer. He is currently a Level Two England Boxing coach. As an amateur he was a multiple Southern Counties champion and he boxed in several national finals. As a professional, he boxed for the Southern Area and the English titles.
Sica is also an England Boxing Level Two coach. He has been with the club for six years. A former amateur boxer for St Pancras, Sica also went on to have a professional career guided by the late James Cook MBE.
Between the pair of them, Sica and Codona bring a wealth of experience, energy and enthusiasm to the joint head coach role.
Ben Harmsworth has stepped down as Guildford City’s head coach because of time pressures. He enjoyed a long spell in the position, during which the club had multiple regional and national champions as well as England and Great Britain representatives and many boxers going on to turn professional. Harmsworth will be staying with the club to support Sica and Codona.
Codona has also been appointed the Southern Counties head coach.
Codona will be assisted by his fellow Guildford City joint head coach Sica in organising and running regional squad sessions. They also plan to take Southern Counties teams to box cups in Europe.
Guildford City matchmaker Ben Harmsworth will remain as Southern Counties matchmaker and will assist the pair by matching around three rep matches a season in addition to his other responsibilities.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.