Mayford Hall produced an impressive performance to beat Fleet Social 78-51.
Riden, Merritt and Boarer beat Eade, Barrett and Guess 22-12. Arabin-Jones, Davies and Boarer beat Flanders, Champion and Flanders 21-12. Davies, Bourne and Boarer drew 18-18 against Bissell, Watts and Bissell. Lewington, Marshallsay and Vernoum beat Shrimpton, Crawley and Archer 17-9.
Mayford Hall beat West Byfleet 82-61. Blake, Merritt and Newton beat Clements, Atkin and Charlton 19-12. Wormald, Lewington and Boarer lost 26-16 against Brown, Atkins and Atkins. Ferraro, Basgallop and Boarer beat Brown, Wollacott and Kelly 31-8. Hills, Belcher/Hills and Boarer beat Kelly, Charlton and Mitchell 16-15.
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