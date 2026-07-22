Riden, Merritt and Boarer beat Eade, Barrett and Guess 22-12. Arabin-Jones, Davies and Boarer beat Flanders, Champion and Flanders 21-12. Davies, Bourne and Boarer drew 18-18 against Bissell, Watts and Bissell. Lewington, Marshallsay and Vernoum beat Shrimpton, Crawley and Archer 17-9.