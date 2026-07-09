Joan Riden, Angela Boarer and Adam Boarer beat Payne, Wait and Beddall 25-15. Peter Plows, Ray Merritt and Chris Taylor beat Perry, Crompton and Nunns 25-10. Paul Cousins, Andrew Hardwick and Bill Hames lost 16-14 against Crick, Price and Still. Bill Wormald, Steve Lewington and Andrew Boarer beat Mumford, Todman and Sheppard 20-9.