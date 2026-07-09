Mayford Hall beat Cranleigh 84-50.
Joan Riden, Angela Boarer and Adam Boarer beat Payne, Wait and Beddall 25-15. Peter Plows, Ray Merritt and Chris Taylor beat Perry, Crompton and Nunns 25-10. Paul Cousins, Andrew Hardwick and Bill Hames lost 16-14 against Crick, Price and Still. Bill Wormald, Steve Lewington and Andrew Boarer beat Mumford, Todman and Sheppard 20-9.
Mayford Hall lost 66-38 against Wonersh. Kenah Cryer, Ray Merritt and Pauline Newton lost 23-14 against Roach, Martin and Cornwell. Steve Lewington, Daniela Cousins and Andrew Boarer beat Ringshall, Roberts and Barker 16-13. Paul Cousins, Steve Blake and Angela Boarer lost 30-8 against Railton, Kelsey and Kelsey.
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