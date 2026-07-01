Mayford Hall beat Wonersh 53-37.
Sheila Challinor, Ray Merritt and Chris Taylor beat Ringshall, Hayward and Barker 21-10. Paul Cousins, Pauline Newton and Andrew Vernoum beat Railton, Moon and Montague 19-16. Jonno Dudley, Philip Bourne and Daniela Cousins beat Cozens, Ponsford and Platt 13-11.
Mayford Hall beat Chertsey 74-59. Bob Hills, Ray Merritt and Pauline Newton beat Russell, Hulacki and Griffin 26-9. Paul Cousins, Steve Lewington and Angela Boarer lost 24-8 against Parry, Johnson and Izzard. Bill Wormald, Steve Blake and Bill Hames beat Edders, Fernandez and Donnelly 20-15. Andrew Hardwick, Marilyn Hills and Andrew Boarer beat Saunders, Donnelly and Cooper 20-11.
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