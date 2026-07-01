Mayford Hall beat Chertsey 74-59. Bob Hills, Ray Merritt and Pauline Newton beat Russell, Hulacki and Griffin 26-9. Paul Cousins, Steve Lewington and Angela Boarer lost 24-8 against Parry, Johnson and Izzard. Bill Wormald, Steve Blake and Bill Hames beat Edders, Fernandez and Donnelly 20-15. Andrew Hardwick, Marilyn Hills and Andrew Boarer beat Saunders, Donnelly and Cooper 20-11.