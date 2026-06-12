Mayford Hall lost 76-62 against Mytchett.
Kath Heatley, Reg Davies and Andrew Vernoum lost 20-15 against Cross, Hunt and Betteridge. Heidi Davies, Paul Cousins and Andrew Boare lost 26-10 against Cross, Franks and Staunton-Lambert. Bill Wormald, Ray Merritt and Sheila Challinor beat Fowler, Coleman and Fowler 15-13. Andrew Arabin-Jones, Sue Marshallsay and Adam Boarer beat North, Halls and Bennett 22-17.
Mayford Hall beat Hersham 89-46. Nicholls, Blake and Boarer lost against Pearson, Aswani and Connelly. Morris, Merritt and Taylor beat Grant, Todd and Andreozzi. Basgallop, Lewington and Boarer beat Ball, Croal and Amos. Dudley, Newton and Hames beat Andreozzi, Truel and Pratt.
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