Kath Heatley, Reg Davies and Andrew Vernoum lost 20-15 against Cross, Hunt and Betteridge. Heidi Davies, Paul Cousins and Andrew Boare lost 26-10 against Cross, Franks and Staunton-Lambert. Bill Wormald, Ray Merritt and Sheila Challinor beat Fowler, Coleman and Fowler 15-13. Andrew Arabin-Jones, Sue Marshallsay and Adam Boarer beat North, Halls and Bennett 22-17.