Mayford Hall beat West Byfleet 80-73. Nicholls, Challinor and Taylor lost 19-13 against Kelly, Hurry and Charlton. Lewington, Boarer and Vernoum beat Morris, Mitchell and Fudge 19-15. Basgallop, Merritt and Boarer lost 17-13 against Thompson, Atkin and Atkin. Morris, Marshallsay and Boarer beat Roberts, Matthews and Radkin 22-10. Blake, Belcher and Newton beat Charlton, Kelly and Clements 13-12.