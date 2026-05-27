Mayford Hall lost 71-55 against Yateley.
Davies, Merritt and Hames lost 12-11 against Stook, Williams and Attwell. Cousins, Hills and Boarer lost 20-15 against Attwell, Dale and Richardson. Arabin-Jones, Cousins and Boarer beat Ricard, Moriarty and Hornby 21-13. Davies, Lewington and Bourne lost 26-8 against Vidgen, Tomlin and Dowling.
Mayford Hall beat West Byfleet 80-73. Nicholls, Challinor and Taylor lost 19-13 against Kelly, Hurry and Charlton. Lewington, Boarer and Vernoum beat Morris, Mitchell and Fudge 19-15. Basgallop, Merritt and Boarer lost 17-13 against Thompson, Atkin and Atkin. Morris, Marshallsay and Boarer beat Roberts, Matthews and Radkin 22-10. Blake, Belcher and Newton beat Charlton, Kelly and Clements 13-12.
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