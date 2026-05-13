Mayford Hall beat Ripley 55-43.
Heidi Davies, Philip Bourne, Ray Merritt and Bill Hames beat Manton, Barron, Manton and Harris 22-8. Angela Boarer, Reg Davies, Steve Lewington and Adam Boarer beat Head, Francois, Crosby and Head 20-18. Paul Cousins, Steve Blake, Daniela Cousins and Andrew Boarer lost 17-13 against Hill, Hughes, Jordan and Hill.
Mayford Hall’s captain's team beat the president's team. Nicholls, Basgallop and Boarer lost against Hills, Walker and Hames. Davies, Morris and Boarer beat Hardwick, Hills and Challinor. Hartfield, Lewington and Newton lost against Wormald, Blake and Cousins. Cryer, Merritt and Boarer beat Davies, Belcher and Taylor.
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