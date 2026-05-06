Mayford Hall lost 89-87 against Burpham. Davies, Morris and Hames beat Cooke, Blanford and Kershaw 21-13. Joy, Blake and Boarer beat Conway, Hyland and Thrumble 23-6. Hardwick, Davies and Boarer lost 13-10 against Thrumble, Hopkinson and Mogg. Wormald, Newton and Taylor beat Messenger, Spencer and Hughes 15-9. Riden, Belcher and Lewington lost 21-10 against Covele, Harrison and Mogg. Williamson, Merritt and Challinor lost 27-8 against Mawer, Hopkinson and Sutton.