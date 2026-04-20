Paul Cousins, Steve Blake and Steve Lewington drew 15-15 against Peter Goode, Lawrence Cox and Chris Brown. Heidi Davies, Pauline Newton and Andrew Boarer won 24-11 against Helen Elliott, Dave Greensmith and Kevin Morris. Pam Stevens/Mike Alderman, Ray Merritt and Angela Boarer lost 15-11 against Barrie de Suys, Alex de Suys and Harry Lidster. Reg Davies, Allan Morris and Daniela Cousins won 15-11 against Gaynor Scracher, Donald Wales and Allan Jennings.