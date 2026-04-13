Mayford Hall beat Shalford 76-68 in their opening game of the season.
Steve Blake, Chris Taylor and Andrew Boarer beat Ian Bowell, Sue Mitchell and Sue Sims Hancock 22-9. Bob Hills, Steve Lewington and Angela Boarer lost 24-13 against Peter Mitchell, Andy Chandler and Dave Smith. Gary Williamson, Ray Merritt and Daniela Cousins beat Neil Johnson, Richart Totty and Terry Emery 32-8. Bill Wormald, Marilyn Hills and Andrew Vernoum lost 27-9 against Ray Hatfield, Tony Hambrook and Rose Davidson.
Mayford Hall are holding an open day from 2pm on Saturday, April 18. All are welcome, but flat-soled shoes must be worn.
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