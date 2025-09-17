Mayford Hall lost 53-50 against Ewhurst. Mike Alderman, Ray Merritt and Andrew Boarer beat Jackie Mackenzie, Simon Clarke and Mike White 18-15. Steve Lewington, Sheila Challinor and Bill Hames lost 26-9 against Agatha Crowther, Frank Barr and Jo Newman. Allan Morris, Philip Bourne and Andrew Vernoum beat Sue Barr, Roger Newman and Nigel Mould 23-12.