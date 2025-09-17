Mayford Hall beat Oatlands Park 69-25.
Bob Hills, Kenah Cryer and Andrew Boarer beat Ann O'Dell, Keith Pollington and Chris Koehli 26-9. Steve Lewington, Ray Merritt and Adam Boarer lost 14-13 against Jan Koehli, Geoff O'Dell and Paul Stickney. Reg Davies, Pauline Newton and Bill Hames beat Joy Potter, Barry Judd and Tony Pollington 30-2.
Mayford Hall lost 53-50 against Ewhurst. Mike Alderman, Ray Merritt and Andrew Boarer beat Jackie Mackenzie, Simon Clarke and Mike White 18-15. Steve Lewington, Sheila Challinor and Bill Hames lost 26-9 against Agatha Crowther, Frank Barr and Jo Newman. Allan Morris, Philip Bourne and Andrew Vernoum beat Sue Barr, Roger Newman and Nigel Mould 23-12.
