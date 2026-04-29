Mayford Hall lost 83-63 against Old Dean. Reg Davies, Daniela Cousins and Adam Boarer lost against Butler, Jackson and Gibbon. Paul Cousins, Marilyn Hills and Bill Hames lost against Myrun, Jessop and Butterworth. Heidi Davies, Steve Lewington and Angela Boarer lost against Fitzharris, Smith and Turner. Kenah Cryer, Ray Merritt and Andrew Boarer beat Ledkin, Rosedale and Christie.