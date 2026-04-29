Mayford Hall beat Westfield 68-58.
Steve Blake, Pauline Newton and Bill Hames beat Milne, Rapley and Smith 18-14. Allan Morris, Ray Merritt and Andrew Boarer beat Hartfield, Lynch and Atkin 25-12. Philip Bourne, Daniela Cousins and Angela Boarer lost 23-10 against Milne, Todd and Thelton. Steve Lewington, Chris Taylor and Adam Boarer beat MacIlhargey, Todd and Newman 15-9.
Mayford Hall lost 83-63 against Old Dean. Reg Davies, Daniela Cousins and Adam Boarer lost against Butler, Jackson and Gibbon. Paul Cousins, Marilyn Hills and Bill Hames lost against Myrun, Jessop and Butterworth. Heidi Davies, Steve Lewington and Angela Boarer lost against Fitzharris, Smith and Turner. Kenah Cryer, Ray Merritt and Andrew Boarer beat Ledkin, Rosedale and Christie.
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