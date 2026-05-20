Mayford Hall beat Castle Green 77-38.
Mike Alderman, Steve Blake and Daniela Cousins lost 21-14 against Sue Scerett, Paul Burchett and Ged Farmer. Carol Basgallop, Philip Bourne and Andrew Boarer beat Lynn Smith, Pearl Warner and Ann Lewis 31-7. Jonno Dudley, Ray Merritt and Pauline Newton beat Diane Longman, Peter Smith and John Reeves 32-10.
Mayford Hall beat Stoke Park 66-46. Steve Blake, Pauline Newton and Bill Hames beat Kay Deans, Ed Mitchell and Dick Humphrey 26-8. Andrew Hardwick, Ray Merritt and Angela Boarer beat Helen Varney, Gill McBean and Peter Baigent 28-12. Steve Lewington, Allan Morris, Ron Belcher and Daniela Cousins lost 26-12 against Gill Ellis, Charlei Cooke, Nicki Cox and Larry Webster.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.