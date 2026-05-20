Mike Alderman, Steve Blake and Daniela Cousins lost 21-14 against Sue Scerett, Paul Burchett and Ged Farmer. Carol Basgallop, Philip Bourne and Andrew Boarer beat Lynn Smith, Pearl Warner and Ann Lewis 31-7. Jonno Dudley, Ray Merritt and Pauline Newton beat Diane Longman, Peter Smith and John Reeves 32-10.