Mayford Hall beat Heathervale 65-64. Paul Cousins, Allan Morris and Marilyn Hills drew 17-17 against Kinge, Pope and Endicot. Reg Davies, Ray Merritt and Adam Boarer beat Wright, Chandler and Jennings 21-14. David Hartfield, Enzo Ferraro and Daniela Cousins lost 20-10 against Kinge, Putner and Wright. Steve Lewington, Steve Blake and Pauline Newton beat Thomas, Gunner and Kinge 17-13.