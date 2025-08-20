Mayford Hall beat Albury 60-44.
Bill Wormald, Sue Marshallsay and Bill Hames lost 21-15 against Taylor, Kennett and Osgood. Steve Lewington, Ray Merritt and Daniela Cousins beat Edminson, Palmer and Goss 24-9. Reg Davies, Andrew Vernoum and Pauline Newton beat Parry, Smith and Plaistone 21-14.
Mayford Hall beat Heathervale 65-64. Paul Cousins, Allan Morris and Marilyn Hills drew 17-17 against Kinge, Pope and Endicot. Reg Davies, Ray Merritt and Adam Boarer beat Wright, Chandler and Jennings 21-14. David Hartfield, Enzo Ferraro and Daniela Cousins lost 20-10 against Kinge, Putner and Wright. Steve Lewington, Steve Blake and Pauline Newton beat Thomas, Gunner and Kinge 17-13.
