A team from West Byfleet Bowls Club have won the men's fours competition at the Bowls Surrey Finals and will now go on to represent the county and their club at the National Finals in Royal Leamington Spa, the home of Bowls England.
All four have now been awarded their county badges.
Furthermore, West Byfleet took part in no less than five matches at the North West Surrey finals day at their club on Sunday, August 24.
West Byfleet Bowls Club have never been this successful in any year since the beginning of the club nearly 60 years ago.
It has been a wonderful season for the club and its members.
