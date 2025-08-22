Byfleet Bowls Club have launched a free summer session for young players.
Byfleet Bowls Club are inviting local children to try their hand at lawn bowls this month, with a free session designed especially for young newcomers aged five to 17.
The club will run the 90-minute session from 10am to 11.30am on Saturday, August 30, at its green in Byfleet.
Club coaches and volunteers will be on hand to introduce the basics of the sport in a safe and friendly environment, giving children the chance to develop new skills, meet others, and enjoy a fun outdoor activity.
The session is all about showing young people that bowls is a game for everyone.
Bowls is easy to learn, sociable, and a great way to stay active.
Equipment will be provided, and no previous experience is needed.
Parents and guardians are welcome to watch or enjoy the clubhouse facilities during the session.
Places are free, but spaces are limited.
Anyone who would like to book their place or find out more should visit Byfleet Bowls Club’s website at: www.byfleetbowlsclub.co.uk for further details.
