Woking Athletic Club have made history by winning the men’s title at the Rosenheim League final for the first time since the competition began in 1964.
The achievement came after a strong season in the Men’s West League, which Woking had already secured before the final.
The women’s team, who finished third in the West League, also qualified for the East vs West showdown, pitting the top track and field clubs from across the London area against each other.
In the final, Woking’s men delivered a commanding performance to lift the trophy, while the women’s team came agonisingly close to a double victory, finishing just two points behind the champions.
Kaspars “Kas” Kazemaks was named man of the match after scoring 21 points across three events – winning the 400m hurdles, taking second in the shot put and third in the discus.
Woman of the match was Nerys Tullet, who won the 400m hurdles and placed second in the 100m.
But club officials say the result was down to the whole squad.
“It wasn’t just about the big scorers,” said a Woking Athletic Club spokesperson.
“Throughout the season, every athlete contributed – whether competing, stepping in for last-minute events, or cheering from the sidelines.
“That team spirit carried us to this historic win.”
Woking Athletic Club compete in a wide range of disciplines – sprinting, hurdles, middle and long-distance running, jumps and throws – as well as road and cross-country events.
The club are keen to welcome new members of all ages and abilities. Anyone interested can try their first session for free at Woking Sportsbox Athletics Track.
Anyone who would like more information on Woking Athletic Club should visit the club’s website at wokingac.com or search for Woking Athletic Club on Facebook.
