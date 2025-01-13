Woking Athletics Club’s women and girls achieved some impressive results in the latest round of the Surrey Cross Country League in West Horsley.
In near-freezing temperatures and challenging underfoot conditions, Woking’s endurance teams rose to the occasion.
Competing in the top division this season, Woking’s athletes delivered some excellent performances.
The under-13 girls placed sixth, the under-15 girls came 18th, the under-17 girls finished second and the senior women came 14th.
There were several standout individual performances.
Imogen Freeman claimed victory in the under-17 girls’ race, with team-mate Sophie Price finishing sixth.
Freeman, a dedicated steeplechaser who made her mark by finishing fifth at the English Schools’ Championships last summer, showed her grit in the cross country event, braving the muddy and icy conditions.
Annabel Greenbank finished ninth in the under-13 girls’ race, with Ruby Whitton close behind in 15th.
Eva Mogford ran a strong race in the under-15 girls' event, finishing 26th and securing some family pride as her father, Alex, ran the senior men’s race and finished 100th.
For the senior women, Georgie Furze was the first Woking athlete to cross the line in 54th place.
Several Woking Athletics Club runners made their cross country debuts in the senior women’s race, including Leah Field, Emma Barnes and Amy Johnson.
Andrew Collings, one of the club’s coaches and father of club member Martha, is a strong believer in the power of athletics to build confidence and character.
Collings said: “Cross country pushes you to your limits, but it’s in those tough moments that you uncover a strength you never knew you had.”
Woking Athletics Club are looking for new members.
Anyone who is interested in joining the club should email [email protected] for runners aged between nine and 11 years old and [email protected] for athletes over 12.
By Mark Rose